Cheney Vows To Do ”Everything I Can” To Keep Trump Out In 2024

REP. LIZ CHENEY: I have had the conference meeting. I am absolutely committed, as I said last night, and as I said just now to my colleagues, that we must go forward based on truth. We cannot both embrace the big lie and embrace the Constitution. And going forward, the nation needs it. The nation needs a strong Republican Party. The nation needs a party that is based upon fundamental principles of conservatism. I am committed and dedicated to ensuring that that’s how this party goes forward. And I plan to lead the fight to do that. REPORTER: How concerned are you that former President Trump might end up back in the Oval Office? REP. CHENEY: I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office. We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution. And I think it is very important that we make sure whomever we elect is somebody who will be faithful to the Constitution. REPORTER: Congresswoman, do you feel betrayed by today's vote? REP. CHENEY: I do not. I think that it is an indication of where the Republican Party is. I think that the party is in a place that we have got to bring it back from, and we've got to get back to a position where we are a party that can fight for conservative principles, that can fight for substance. We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president. Thank you.