Cheney Vows To Do ”Everything I Can” To Keep Trump Out In 2024
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney spoke to reporters in Washington D.C. on Wednesday morning shortly after being ousted from her number three position in the House Republican leadership.
Despite that vote, Cheney sounded defiant in her opposition to former President Donald Trump and his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. She also said she would do everything she could to keep Trump from being elected president in 2024.
Below is a transcript of her comments:
REPORTER: How concerned are you that former President Trump might end up back in the Oval Office?
REP. CHENEY: I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office. We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution. And I think it is very important that we make sure whomever we elect is somebody who will be faithful to the Constitution.
REPORTER: Congresswoman, do you feel betrayed by today's vote?
REP. CHENEY: I do not. I think that it is an indication of where the Republican Party is. I think that the party is in a place that we have got to bring it back from, and we've got to get back to a position where we are a party that can fight for conservative principles, that can fight for substance. We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president. Thank you.