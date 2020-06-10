‘Chaos in Georgia': is Messy Primary a November Harbinger?

ATLANTA (AP) — The long-standing wrangle over voting rights and election security has come to a head in Georgia.

The state's messy primary and partisan finger-pointing offer an unsettling preview of a November contest when battleground states could face potentially record turnout.

It raises the specter of a worst-case scenario: a decisive state, like Florida and its “hanging chads” and “butterfly ballots” in 2000, remaining in dispute long after polls close.

That would give President Donald Trump, Democrat Joe Biden and their supporters a chance to offer competing claims of victory or raise questions about the election’s legitimacy, further dividing an already roiled electorate.