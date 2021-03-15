Central Wyoming Storm Severely Impacts Mail Delivery

The winter storm that has shut down central and southeast Wyoming has forced the curtailment of mail delivery and retail in many locations across the state, according to a prepared statement from the U.S. Postal Service.

Road and airport closures, coupled with unsafe driving conditions, have prevented many Wyoming area Post Offices from opening.

Regular delivery will resume as soon as road conditions become safe and passable.

Some areas are not as affected.

For those areas, the Postal Service has recommended letter carriers to use good judgment when attempting to deliver to addresses where ice and snow are not cleared.

The carriers are instructed to refrain from delivering to addresses that are inaccessible or when they deem delivery too hazardous.

If the U.S. Postal Service is unable to deliver your mail, your local Post Office will safely hold it.

You will need a photo identification when you go to your local Post Office to retrieve your mail.

The U.S. Postal Service offers these recommendations for customers to help keep their carriers safe:

Clear enough snow from curbside boxes – at least six feet on both sides of the mailbox – so the carrier may approach and leave without backing his or her vehicle.

Clear snow from the front and back of cluster boxes.

Clear walkways enough to allow enough traction so the carriers can avoid slips, trips and falls.

Clear steps – especially painted wood – of ice and snow and keep them in good repair.

Clear overhangs of snow and ice to avoid injury.

The U.S. Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

