Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Joins National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions recently announced that they have joined the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation.

That comes from a press release from CWHT, which stated that NPHI is made up of more than 95 not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice care providers.

Per the release, NPHI is dedicated to ensuring that hospice patients and their families have access to high quality care throughout their last stage of life.

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is the first organization in Wyoming to join NPHI.

“We joined NHPI because we believe that non-profit, community-based hospice providers historically have been and continue to be the leaders and the innovators in end-of-life care,” said CWHT Executive Director Kilty Brown. ”Ultimately, NHPI’s mission and values align closely with the type of care we provide daily.”

According to the release, NPHI members are :"committed to person-centered advanced illness care that ensures individuals can focus on quality and comfort at the last stage of life."

NHPI and, by extension, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, are driven by patient and family needs, not profit. Because of that, members work tirelessly to change how people and institutions view end-of-life care, helping patients to instead live as well as they possibly can until they pass.

That is a commitment that Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions has been making for a long time. They are not just for end-of-life care, either.

It's for people who are still very much in the middle of it, but who still require assistance and, maybe even more importantly, just a little bit of human interaction.

"Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions envisions a community in which the end-of-life journey is embraced as a natural progression of the human life cycle; where individuals at the end of their lives are treated with dignity, respect and compassion; and where expertise is the standard in the continuum of care," the CWHT website stated.

Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions offer a variety of services to clients in Natrona County and, now, Converse County as well. They provide Hospice, Transitions, and Grief care. They also partner with 'We Honor Veterans: Caring Professionals With A Mission To Serve.' They help Veterans and their families enroll and access VA benefits, they help replace lost medals and awards, and they make sure to allow Veterans to be recognized for their service with special ceremonies, and more.

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, especially now as members of NPHI, are committed to showing that they are for you, they are pro-you, and they are with you.

For more information, visit the CWHT website or their Facebook page.