Central Wyoming Girl Wins the Youth of the Year Competition at the State Capitol

The State Youth of the Year competition was held at the State Capitol in Cheyenne on February 15th & 16th where competitors from around the state gathered for a chance to become the State Youth of the Year.

This year’s winner was Isabell Norris from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. The first runner-up was Aiden Cabrera from the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne, and the second runner-up was Jaycee Nachtman from the Boys & Girls Club of Douglas. First Lady Jennie Gordon kicked off the event with a proclamation designating February 11th-17th as Boys & Girls Club Week in Wyoming.

Isabell shared her story of perseverance through adversity. From a young age, Isabell had to take responsibility for her family after her mother’s health began to decline. She credits the Club as her place of refuge.

She shared “The Club has been there through most of my hardships, and whenever I need support, I turn to them. They have always been there if I need a shoulder to cry on, or a listening ear. I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”

At the event, it was announced that Isabell will be receiving a $5,000 scholarship from the University of Wyoming, and will move on to the regional conference in Dallas, TX in June. Aiden will receive a $1,500 scholarship from the Wyoming Area Council, and Jaycee will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Wyoming School Boards Association.

Youth of the Year is a key program within the Boys & Girls Club Movement that helps develop key leadership skills, and ethics in youth. These competitions exemplify the impact that Clubs have on youth across the nation. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright, said “We are so proud of Isabell! She has such a rich history in our organization and has overcome so many obstacles. She reminds us of the impact that each of our organizations have on our youth, and in our communities.”

This year’s judges were Jenny Hanrahan the Statewide Finance Director of Climb Wyoming, Dr. Stephen Newton the Laramie County School District #1 Superintendent of Schools, and Anna Terfehr the University of Wyoming Director of Scholarships & Aid.

