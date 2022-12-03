Casper’s Tate Museum Gets into the Holiday Spirit with Santasaurus, Dino-Ornaments and Face Painting

For the first time since the pandemic, the Tate Museum held it's oft-annual Holiday Open House from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Casper College (look for the T-Rex).

One happy volunteer, a pre-lab technician named Dwane Wagoner, said he's been working at the Tate for 23 years. He's excited to see the doors open for events like these.

Kiddos eagerly lined up to get their faces painted.

"It's great to get these awesome, free events here at the college," said one Mama. "My kids love coming here, and we are so glad this is back."

With plenty of options, there were little Jack Skellingtons, Spidermen and fairy princesses happily exploring the wonders of the museum.

There were lots of Christmas crafts, too, with fossil-making and Dino-ornaments.

The Tate is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and is located on the Casper College campus.

"The Tate Geological Museum was founded in 1980 and houses a collection of over 6,000 fossil and mineral specimens. Located on the campus of Casper College, the museum is a resource for both the local community and international scientists. The mission of the Tate Geological Museum is to provide educational resources to the community, researchers, and visitors. The Tate’s position as a regional earth science education center is maintained by exhibits, educational programs, active collecting, and collections preservation."

Christmastime at the Tate Museum