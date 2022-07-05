Casper’s Mike Sedar Park Pool Closed Today, Reopens Wednesday

The City of Casper shut down the aqua park at South Mike Sedar Park on Tuesday due to a mechanical issue, according to a news release.

“A mechanical error unexpectedly shut down Mike Sedar today, and we apologize for the short notice,” city spokeswoman Rachel Bouzis said.

“We hope Casper families and residents can beat today’s heat at one of our other pools, instead,” she said.

The pools at Washington, Paradise Valley and Marion Kreiner parks remain open. The Casper Family Aquatic Center remains open, too.

The aqua center at Mike Sedar will reopen to the public Wednesday.

For more information on Casper parks, visit the city's website.