Pinwheels are a sign of childhood and whimsy, but they can also serve as a reminder of the hundreds of children in our community whose childhoods were stolen from them by abuse, with "Pinwheels For Prevention".

The Children’s Advocacy Project (CAP) in Casper is inviting the community to help bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. They're planning an event on Tuesday, April 9th, which will start at Casper's City Hall at 9:30 a.m. with Casper's Mayor making a proclamation about Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The community is then invited to walk to the Children’s Advocacy Project at 350 N. Ash Street to help plant a pinwheel garden in an effort to raise awareness about child abuse.

The garden will have 312 pinwheels, one for every child victim of abuse and maltreatment served by the Children's Advocacy Project in 2018. Their hope is the garden will "serve as a visual reminder of the child abuse that continues to occur in our own community," according to a release.

If you cannot attend, you're encouraged to plant a pinwheel in front of your home or business as a way of honoring those who helped you or your children experience a childhood without abuse and neglect.

Here is CAP's mission, according to their website: