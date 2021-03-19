Casper Tutor Gets More Prison Time for Additional Child Porn Charges

A Casper tutor already serving a seven- to 12-year prison sentence received additional prison time in a different case.

Jason G. Waugaman is already serving a six- to 12-year prison sentence when was sentenced to seven-to-10 years on Friday for a single sexual exploitation of a minor charge. He was originally charged with several more counts.

However, the new sentence will run at the same time as the original sentence, meaning the minimum number of years Waugaman could serve changes, while the max stays the same.

Waugaman was a tutor within the Natrona County School District in January 2020 when allegations in the first case surfaced. He was quickly fired.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, as police were investigating a separate sex offense involving Waugaman in January 2020, a therapist reached out and said she knew of a woman Waugaman victimized when she was a teenager.

Police spoke with the woman, who was born in 1998. The woman reportedly told investigators that she had sexual intercourse with Waugaman when she was 17 and a student at a high school in Natrona County, court documents state.

Court documents do not specify if the girl was a student of Waugaman's.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police she and Waugaman began communicating on a messaging app. Investigators found messages on the woman's phone between her and Waugaman from 2016, court documents state.

The woman described an instance when she was 17 and said something to Waugaman online and followed it with she shouldn't have said it due to Waugaman being a teacher and older than her, charging documents state.

"(Waugaman" told her it was OK and responded with a flirtatious comment of his own," the affidavit states. The girl and Waugaman began exchanging nude photographs and roughly a week later they had sex at her home.

The relationship ended not long after she turned 18, court documents state.