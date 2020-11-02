The City of Casper is strongly encouraging all passengers riding the CATC transit system to wear masks to control the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release.

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued this statement for public transportation: “We support state and local health authorities, and transportation operators who have implemented requirements for masks to support passenger and crew safety, maintain safe and operational transportation systems, mitigate further introduction and spread of COVID-19, and help safely re-open America’s economy.”

As a general reminder to passengers, please observe the following rules while riding Casper's public transit system:

Masks are available on all of the buses in case you forgot yours.

Only ride public transportation for trips deemed essential.

Stay home if you are sick or not feeling well.

Avoid close contact with other passengers and the bus operator.

Minimize the time you spend at the Transit Plaza and at other enclosed bus waiting areas.

If no hand soap is readily available, use hand sanitizer.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or the inside of your elbow while coughing or sneezing.

Routine use of masks on the city's transportation system will protect us and provide confidence that we can continue to travel safely during the pandemic.

The nonprofit Casper Area Transportation Coalition was formed in 1982 and provides a demand-response bus system called CATC for the elderly, disabled, blind, deaf and others who do not have access to other transportation.

In 2005, the city created the fixed-route system called The Bus whose six routes serve Casper, Evansville and Mills.

On April 7, CATC implemented strict capacity limits on all Bus fixed routes -- Orange, Purple, Red, Green, Blue, and Yellow -- to 10 passengers aboard at any one time.

