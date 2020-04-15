The Bus Continues to Limit Passengers for Public Health

The Casper Area Transportation Coalition still limits the number of passengers on its fixed-route system called The Bus as it provides service during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has not changed service or schedules, according to a news release from the city.

But it has changed its cleaning methods, Executive Director John Jones said.

"We clean all touch surfaces, paying particular attention to the operator’s areas and boarding doors twice daily along with disinfectant treatment of all seats, walls, ceilings, and floors every evening at the end of the service day,” Jones aid.

The nonprofit Casper Area Transportation Coalition was formed in 1982 and provides a demand-response bus system called CATC for the elderly, disabled, blind, deaf and others who do not have access to other transportation.

In 2005, the city created the fixed-route system called The Bus whose six routes serve Casper, Evansville and Mills.

On April 7, CATC implemented strict capacity limits on all Bus fixed routes -- Orange, Purple, Red, Green, Blue, and Yellow -- to 10 passengers aboard at any one time.

CATC and The Bus do not anticipate changes in service or schedules at this time, Jones said. “We will do our absolute best to give as much notice as possible to our passengers in advance of major changes.”

CATC asks Bus riders not to travel when sick and to abide by the CDC guidelines of covering mouth and nose during a cough or sneeze, avoiding touching face and eyes, washing hands frequently and thoroughly, wearing a face mask in public places, and avoiding any gathering of more than 10 people.

For more information, visit CATC's website or call (307) 265-1313.

