City of Casper, with WYDOT’s Help, Plans for $400K+ Enhancements to First Street

In a memo to city manager Carter Napier, the Casper's Chief Operating Officer and City Engineer recommends that council authorize an agreement with the Wyoming Department of Transportation for enhancements related to First Street from Salt Creek Highway to East Yellowstone Highway in 2028.

WYDOT is already preparing to fix the pavement on First street. In addition, the City plans to enhance the street right-of-way, include decorative/ornamental lighting, street trees, Wayfinding and other signage, and landscaping.

The estimated cost for the improvements, including WYDOT's overhead and construction administration fees, is $489,510. WYDOT's federal aid match for the work covers a total of $400,000. The City of Casper would be responsible for the remaining $89,510 in matching costs along with engineering design and construction administration fees. The City's funding will come from the Capital Reserves.

