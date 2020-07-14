Casper Star-Tribune to Cut Print Version by Two Days a Week

The Casper Star-Tribune announced Tuesday that it will publish its print edition five days a week -- eliminating Monday and Tuesday papers -- starting the fourth week in August.

“This is a shift many news organizations are making as more and more readers already consume their news online,” the newspaper's president Michelle Robinson said in a prepared statement.

The change is a reflection of readers demanding more of their news delivered digitally, Robinson said. “With these changes we are going to where our customers are."

Many newspapers, including others in Wyoming, have reduced the number of days they print, and the economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated that trend.

The Star-Tribune will continue dally publishing online news while offering electronic editions of its print newspaper – the e-edition, Robinson said. Its website averages nearly five million monthly page views, she added.

“The Star Tribune has had to take a hard look at its operation and consider how to best continue delivering news to its customers,” she said. “In reality those discussions have been going on for years following the disruption of the internet and the ubiquitous adoption of smartphones where music, entertainment and news are at your fingertips.”

The Star-Tribune is Wyoming’s statewide newspaper. In January, the Wyoming Press Association named it the state’s top daily for the third consecutive year.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Casper's Bridle Trail Is Full Of Spring Flowers and Epic Views