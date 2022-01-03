Casper Resident Likely To Be Charged With Murder In Kidnapping

Authorities in Colorado say a Casper resident, along with two Sheridan residents, is likely to be charged with murder in connection to a kidnapping that ended in a woman's death.

The Aurora, Colorado Police Department says detectives with the major crimes unit are investigating the incident.

According to a news release, authorities believe the 29-year-old woman was kidnapped in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Victor Street on November 6. The suspects, two men and a woman, were last seen driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.

The vehicle has since been recovered.

Police say the two men and woman involved in the case were arrested in Sheridan on December 29 for unrelated charges. Following the arrests, detectives from the Aurora Police Department drove to Sheridan to question them. The following day, detectives secured warrants for first-degree kidnapping.

They remain in custody at the Sheridan County Detention Center.

According to police, investigators responded to an area in Douglas County, Colorado and discovered a dead woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Her identity will be released following positive identification and notification of next-of-kin.

Police have arrested 43-year-old Sheridan resident Shantel Edlund, 39-year-old Casper resident Casey Childers and 23-year-old Sheridan resident Leo VanBuskirk.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.