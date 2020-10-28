Casper Municipal Court Suspends Hearings Until Nov. 9

Casper Municipal Court has temporarily suspended court hearings starting today until Nov. 9, according to a news release from the city.

“We will call everyone scheduled for a court hearing from now until November 9,” Judge Cally Lund said.

“If someone does not receive a call, he or she can call Municipal Court at 307-235-8267 and leave a message," Lund said.

These are the options for making payments:

Mail payment to 200 N. David St., Casper, WY 82601.

Pay online at www.caspertix.com.

Pay by phone by calling (307) 235-8267 from 8 a.m . to 5 p.m. or (877) 794-1215 from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Drop a payment, labeled City Parking Tickets, at the drive up window at City Hall, 200 N. David St.

Drop a payment in the slot in the door at the Municipal Court office on the fifth floor of the Hall of Justice, 201 N. David St., Casper, WY 82601.

Payments dropped off need to include full name, date of birth, current mailing address, email address, and citation number. Payments are processed daily, and a receipt will be mailed or emailed to the address provided.

Questions regarding payments; charge information; resetting hearings; submitting proof of driver’s license, insurance, and registration; or other general questions can be answered by calling (307) 235-8267 or emailing MuniCourtClerk@casperwy.gov.

