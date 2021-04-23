Casper Mountain Fire Advises of Controlled Burn This Weekend

The Casper Mountain Fire Department is advising of a controlled burn this weekend.

Specifically, crews will be conducting the annual prescribed burn of the slash pile on East End Road.

Smoke will be visible from Casper.

The department says the pile my smolder for several days after Saturday.

Crews from CMFD will check on it throughout the week.

