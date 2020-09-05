Garden Creek Fire Evacuations Will Remain in Effect Until Dark

UPDATE: 6:14 p.m.

Evacuations in the Garden Creek area will remain in effect until firefighting aircraft complete operations at dark. No additional evacuations appear necessary at this time, Natrona County Emergency Management announced.

That said, readiness is highly encouraged.

Casper Mountain Road has been reopened, but no stopping will be enforced. Garden Creek Road is set to remain closed.

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.

Areas south of Garden Creek Falls, north of Circle Drive, west of Ponderosa Park and east of Micro Road should be ready for possible evacuations. In such an event, be prepared to go south of Casper Mountain to Circle Road.

UPDATE: 3:13 p.m.

Evacuations are now in effect for an "immediate and imminent danger" for areas around Rotary Park, Garden Creek Falls and the surrounding areas. Residents should evacuate the area as safely as possible.

Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. Leaving immediately is not only safe, it allows emergency crews better access to the area.

UPDATE: 3:05 p.m.

All residents are advised to vacate and avoid Rotary Park and the Bridle Trail.



Residents in the Garden Creek area should be prepared to evacuate if contacted by a sheriff's deputy.

Gather family, pets, essential medications, etc. If advised to evacuate, do so in an orderly fashion.

Emergency crews are reportedly responding to a significant fire burning at the base of Casper mountain.

A large number of emergency sirens were heard in the area of Garden Creek Road early Saturday afternoon. K2 Radio News has reached out to local agencies for more information.

At least one structure has burned, according to witnesses at the scene.

We will update this story when we know more.