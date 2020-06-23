A Casper man on Friday was sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison for gun theft and carjacking a running pizza delivery car and gun crimes in August, according to federal court records.

Isaac Dorman, who was 22 when arrested, heard the sentence handed down by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl.

Dorman and Tiedon Zufelt initially were charged in Natrona County District Court in August, and federal prosecutors charged them initially in December with one count each of robbery.

In January, the federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging both with robbery, carjacking, and theft from a federally licensed dealer of firearms.

Dorman also was charged with using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. If his case had gone to trial and he was convicted on all counts, he could have been sentenced to 20 years to life imprisonment.

Zufelt also was charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and possession of stolen firearms. If his case had gone to trial and he was convicted on all counts, he could have been sentenced to 10 years to life imprisonment.

On April 7, Dorman pleaded guilty to the carjacking and gun crimes, and the other counts were dismissed at sentencing.

Skavdahl sentenced Dorman to three years 10 months for the carjacking and firearms theft crimes, and a consecutive 10 years for using a firearm during a crime of violence. The judge also ordered him to pay nearly $3,300 in restitution.

On May 22, Zufelt pleaded guilty to carjacking, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and theft from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

Zufelt is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 8.

The case started on Aug. 28,

According to charging documents, police were called to a Domino's Pizza in Casper after a delivery driver reported that his vehicle was stolen when he went inside to get his next delivery.

When the owner came back out, he saw his Chevy Cruz being driven away. He chased after it when he saw someone in a dark SUV fire three gunshots.

Not long after the robbery, police officers found the stolen Chevrolet in an alley behind University Park School. Officers attempted to order the car's driver, Zufelt, out of the vehicle.

Instead, the complaint says Zufelt asked, "Why?" and started the vehicle before speeding away. Zufelt also hit a patrol car before a pursuit ensued. He allegedly abandoned the vehicle near County Club Road and East Fourth Street.

The next evening, police found a 2008 Toyota car parked in the alley behind University Park School. The vehicle had a damaged right door and mirror. Police also found empty .223 shells in the car.

According to the complaint, shortly before the alleged robbery, Dorman told Zufelt, "we should steal that car."

Zufelt also allegedly admitted to stealing a shotgun from Rocky Mountain Discount Sports in the days before the robbery. The complaint says he described grabbing the shotgun off a shelf and running out the door.

Both Dorman and Zufelt also allegedly told investigators that they had stolen cars before.

