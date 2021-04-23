A Casper man on Friday was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for methamphetamine-related crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office and federal court records.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson handed down the sentence to Glen Roy Wayt, 66, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and attempted possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams.

The two 10-year prison terms for each count will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

After his release from custody, Wayt will serve five years of supervised probation.

Johnson also ordered him to pay $400 in restitution and a $200 special assessment fee.

Wayt pleaded guilty to these two crimes in February, Two other meth-related counts were dismissed at the sentencing as part of his plea deal.

The case started in March 2017 when the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation determined Wayt was distributing methamphetamine out of his maintenance shop in Bar Nunn.

He was arrested that month, and authorities seized about $18,000 in cash from his truck.

Further investigation revealed Wayt was obtaining multiple pounds of the drug from two or three individuals whose sources of supply came from California and Arizona. The amount of methamphetamine obtained and distributed by Wayt totaled more than 20 pounds.

He was released from custody in 2017 pending trial, but absconded from pretrial supervision and fled the state.

Wayt had been convicted of nearly identical conduct in 2000 and had been sentenced to 10 years one month imprisonment at that time.

Two other defendants in the conspiracy already have been sentenced, according to federal court records. Angelo Michael Reyes was sentenced to five years 10 months in December 2017. Francisco Guerra Felix was sentenced to 10 years one month in February 2018.

Besides Casper police and the DCI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies in California and Arizona investigated the crime.

“This effort underscores the power of combined forces across multiple borders," Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Bob Murray said.

"We are committed to removing such criminals in order to protect Wyoming communities, like Casper," Murray said.

The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Blonigen and Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Hambrick.

