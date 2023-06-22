Casper Man Sentenced for Being Drug User With Gun

A Casper man was recently sentenced to 12 months, 1 day imprisonmnet for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm, according to federal court records and a press release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office.

Isaiah Williams, 21, heard the sentenced handed down from U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson, who also ordered him to serve three years of supervised probation after his release from custody and pay a $100 special assessment.

The case started on April 14, 2022, when a Casper Police officer stopped Williams for a traffic violation.

The officer smelled marijuana, conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found marijuana and a handgun, according to the press release.

When asked about the firearm, Williams admitted it was his.

Besides the charge of being an unlawful user of controlled substance in possession of a firearm -- a 9 mm pistol, he also was charged with possession of firearm -- a sawed-off shotgun -- not registered in the national firearms registration and transfer record.

On March 7, Williams pleaded guilty to the first count. As part of the plea agreement, the government agreed to dismiss the second count at sentencing.

The crime was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan C. Coppom.

