Casper man receives prestigious naval award

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s own Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Biberston was recently selected as Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio’s Junior Officer of the Year for 2024.

The award recognizes high-performing junior officers who exemplify the U.S. Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment. It recognizes a junior officer within NAMRU San Antonio who has made a significant contribution to the overall mission of Naval Medicine Research and Development.

Biberston is the only Pulmonary and Critical Care physician currently serving within NMR&D. His department focuses on the protection, resuscitation and stabilization of combat casualties at frontline points of care in the combat theater.

“The Navy puts opportunities in front of all of those who serve on a regular basis,” Biberston said. “I have had the good fortune of picking the opportunities that allow me to practice my craft in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, all while experiencing the rich experience of world travel and culture, unique experiences like medical missions to Africa and the Indo-Pacific, and participating in cutting edge research.”

Hemorrhage is the number-one killer on the battlefield and NAMRU San Antonio is actively working on efforts to reduce the effects of hemorrhagic shock on the battlefield of the future with active protocols looking at alternatives to cold-chain storage limitations and walking blood bank limitations.

“This command has a collection of amazing professionals who are passionate about impacting the future of Military Medicine — this is infectious,” said Biberston, who earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Kansas City University. “The dedication to the warfighter is so palpable in every element of the day which drives cutting-edge research that will save lives.”

According to Biberston, he wants to add value to the mission and continue pushing the mission forward in the future.

“I want to continue growing in my field of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine to include taking on clinical leadership roles in order to further drive the capability and capacity of Navy Medicine,” Biberston said. “After the Navy, I intend to settle down as a simple country physician in a small town in or around my hometown.”

