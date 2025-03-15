Casper College learning institute seeks class proposals

CASPER, Wyo. — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Casper College, and Community Education at Casper College are accepting class proposals for the fall 2025 semester through Tuesday, April 1.

“The community education and lifelong learning staff are eager to see class ideas from those who would like to share their talents, hobbies, and skills with the community,” said Falon Cole, OLLI coordinator.

Community education and OLLI staff provide free assistance from brainstorming ideas to creating a curriculum and structuring classes for those new to teaching. “Instructors come from all walks of life and teach various subjects from art to cooking, local lore to world history, animal science to technology, movies to health and fitness, and much more,” Zhanna Gallegos, community education coordinator, said.

The classes in each program vary from one hour to six weeks and are noncredit, requiring no grades, quizzes, or homework. Community education classes are designed for individuals over 18 who seek personal enrichment and growth. OLLI classes must incorporate an educational or historical component tailored for a vibrant learning community of members aged 50 and above.

“The mission of Casper College’s Community Education and Lifelong Learning departments is to promote learning for the love of it,” Cole said.

The 2025 fall term runs from Monday, Aug. 25, to Monday, Dec. 15. Late submissions will not be considered. Instructors must be 18 or older, and no formal credentials are required. For more information, people can go here or call 307-268-3401.To submit a proposal, people can go here.

