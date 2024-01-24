Casper Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing a Minor

A Casper man appeared in Natrona County District Court for a change of plea hearing before Judge Daniel Forgey this morning.

On Jan. 4, Daniel Uptain had asked the judge for more time to consider -- in the words of Public Defender Tim Cotton -- such "matters of grave importance."

Uptain decided to accept a plea deal that would drop all but two of his six charges: sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and solicitation.

Uptain pleaded guilty to the first charge, but made an Alford plea on the other, meaning the defendant still claims he is innocent, but decided it would be better to take a known sentence than to take his chances in a criminal trial where he could face the maximum sentence, which is over 100 years in this case.

In exchange for his plea, the prosecuting attorneys have agreed to argue for a penalty capped at 12 years in prison.

Uptain is currently out on bond, he will next appear for formal sentencing at a later date.

Court records show that this investigation began in July last year when the victim attempted suicide in a treatment center.

In an interview with a forensic investigator at the Children's Advocacy Project, the victim said she began a sexual relationship with Uptain when she was 15 years old.

The victim alleged that she first met Uptain on a dating site on October 8th, 2022. When Uptain asked if she would have sex with him, the teen told him she would not do it for free.

In exchange for money*, the victim alleged that Uptain snuck into her window and they had sexual intercourse.

The victim told investigators that she later recalled asking Uptain if their age difference bothered him.

"Well traditionally women were married at the age of 15 and 16 and I'm a traditional man so no, it doesn't bother me."

Later, in a separate interview with Uptain, the defendant confirmed that he had said something to that effect.

In the same interview, Uptain also told investigators that when he first met the victim he believed she was in her 20s, but after interacting with her more, he suspected she was in her "late teens."

On other occasions Uptain allegedly brought the victim money, marijuana, and alcohol for sexual interaction. Uptain also told investigators that nude photographs -- and likely videos -- were exchanged between himself and the victim via apps like Snapchat.