A Casper motorcyclist could serve up to four years behind bars for a drunk driving crash that left his passenger in the hospital for three days.

Charles Vincent Dawson pleaded guilty to DUI with serious bodily injury in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Assistant Natrona County District Attorney Trevor Schenk said prosecutors will ask for no more than a four-year prison sentence as part of a plea agreement.

Dawson's attorney can argue that he only serve probation.

The hearing was held over video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DUI with serious bodily injury is punishable by up to 10 years behind bars, between $2,000 and $5,000 in fines or both.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Natrona County sheriff's deputies responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Wyoming Highway 220 at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive.

A woman was found lying on the ground next to Dawson.

Dawson allegedly told deputies he only had one drink at the Alcova marina. However, according to the affidavit, Dawson performed poorly on a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer yielded a .119% BAC, court records say.

Dawson reportedly told investigators he came upon a stop sign too fast before sliding on a cattleguard leading up to the crash.

The woman was taken to Wyoming Medical Center and hospitalized for three days with three broken vertebrae, a broken tailbone, concussion and several cuts and bruises, court records say.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.