Casper Man, Convicted Of Murdering Mother-In-Law, To File Appeal

A Casper man convicted of murdering his mother-in-law in November 2019 has indicated he intends to appeal that conviction to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Anthony Rodriguez was sentenced last month to 70 years to life behind bars for the murder of Mary Fogle.

Rodriguez, through his attorney, filed a notice of appeal earlier this month. He was convicted of second-degree murder and domestic battery earlier this year.

According to the filings, Rodriguez will proceed in forma pauperis, meaning he will forego any legal fees that arise during the process. The Wyoming Public Defender's Office represented Rodriguez during the murder trial.

Court documents and testimony heard during the week-long trial indicate that Rodriguez first brutally beat Fogle before grabbing a kitchen knife with which he stabbed and sliced Fogle's throat several times.

