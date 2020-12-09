Casper Man, Convicted of Murdering Mother, Asks for New Trial

A Casper man convicted of fatally shooting his mother is asking for another trial.

Andrew Wayne Steplock is currently serving a life sentence for felony murder in addition to second-degree murder, aggravated burglary and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.

Steplock appealed his conviction to the Wyoming Supreme Court in June.

According to a notice filed in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday, Steplock claims that he did not have an effective attorney during the events leading up to and during the trial.

A hearing on the issue is set for January 25.

Steplock pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness. It took jurors roughly 90 minutes to hand down the conviction following five days of witness testimony.

According to charging documents, the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Steplock and his mother, Deborah Steplock, over money. Earlier that day, Deborah Steplock removed a house key from Andrew Steplock's keyring.

During the early morning hours of February 26, Steplock broke a door window and entered his parents' home. His mother confronted him before Andrew Steplock fatally shot her in the head.

He fled and was later arrested in northern Colorado.