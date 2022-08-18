Casper Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Two Girls

A Casper man has been charged with four counts of sexual abuse of young two girls, and could face life imprisonment if convicted.

Joshua Bachochin, 19, heard the charges during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen on Monday.

Bachochin was charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse (penetration) of a minor, and one count of third-degree sexual abuse (immodest, immoral or indecent liberties) of a minor, born in 2016.

He also was charged with the same crimes with a girl born in 2015.

First-degree sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by up to 50 years imprisonment, according to Wyoming law.

Third-degree sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment, according to Wyoming law.

According to the affidavit supporting the charges, a representative of the Wyoming Medical Center on Aug. 11 called the Casper Public Safety Communications Center to report that a woman brought to the hospital a girl born in 2016. The girl told people at the hospital she had been sexually been abused.

On Aug. 12, the girl was taken to the Children's Advocacy Projecton and observed by a Natrona County Sheriff's investigator, where she described the alleged abuse to a forensic investigator.

That same day, another investigator observed a forensic interview with another girl who lived at the same residence. That girl described alleged abuse by Bachochin.

Later that day, a Sheriff's investigator interviewed Bachochin who initially denied any abuse, then said he had "'blacked out'" and couldn't remember any abuse, and then admitted he provided alcohol to one girl to "'relax her,'" according to the affidavit.

After receiving a search warrant, a Sheriff's investigator took biological evidence from Bachochin.

At 5:10 p.m., Aug. 12, he was then taken to the Natrona County Detention Center where he was booked on the recommended charges of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Bachochin told Christensen that he had lived in Casper for a year-and-a-half, was born in Ohio and later lived in Florida.

Christensen ordered Bachochin to be held on a $75,000 bond. He will have a preliminary hearing in which the prosecutor presents evidence that a crime was committed and that Bachochin probably committed. it. If a judge agrees, he will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.