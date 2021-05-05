Casper Man Arrested for Allegedly Driving a Stolen Vehicle

According to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:00 am on May 5 27 year-old Mychal Goggles was pulled over for going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.

According to the deputies, Goggles allegedly originally stated that his name was Michael Douglas, before corrected himself, and saying that the vehicle was "tooken" and belonged to his aunt.

Goggles allegedly did not have insurances for the vehicle and did not posses a valid drivers license.

According to the sheriff's officer, after running the vehicles VIN number, deputies discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Goggles has been recommended charges of theft of $1000 or more, driving without a license, and a first offense of driving without auto insurance.

Goggles is set to appear before the Natrona County circuit court Wednesday afternoon.