Casper Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Toddler, Filming It

Charging documents filed in federal court allege that a Casper man admitted to sexually abusing a 14-month-old and filming the act.

Daniel Hendricks is charged with a single count each of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

If convicted, he could face between five and 40 years behind bars and up to $500,000 in fines.

He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

According to a complaint filed in the case, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents received numerous cyber tips from Facebook related to the "possession and distribution of child sex abuse materials."

During their investigation, the complaint states, agents discovered videos of minors performing sex acts on adults. In one case, a video depicted one girl described as being a toddler.

Hendricks was arrested at his home in Casper on October 15 and taken to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation's Casper office where he agreed to speak with agents.

According to the complaint, Hendricks told agents that he'd gotten into child porn within the past year when he saw the first image.

"Hendricks described his preferred age of sexual interest in children as being females in the eight to 13 years of age range," the complaint states. "Hendricks would search for sisters child porn or daddy/daughter child porn."

The complaint goes on to state that Hendricks admitted he had received, sent and witnessed numerous files of child porn and that the youngest he'd seen involved infants.

During the interview, agents allege Hendricks admitted to producing child porn with a 14-month-old girl. He reportedly told agents that he sexually abused the girl and took a five-second video of the incident.

Then, the complaint alleges, Hendricks shared the files on an online platform in hopes of receiving more child porn files involving a father and a daughter.

Court documents state agents searched Hendricks's phone and found more than 10 videos of apparent child pornography stored on it.

According to the complaint, Hendricks told agents he was disgusted with himself.