Casper Firefighters Responded to Smoky Hallway in Odd Fellows Building, No Injuries

Casper firefighters were dispatched to the Odd Fellows building on South Wolcott yesterday at 4:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the hallway.

Responders were able to find the source of the smoke in the entry level hallway and ventilated the area. The building was evacuated.

The agency says the cause remains under investigation, no injuries were reported.

Casper Fire-EMS took this opportunity to remind residents that working smoke alarms save lives. Smoke alarms should be located on every floor of your residence, in common living areas, and in sleeping areas. Test your smoke alarms monthly to ensure they are in good working order. If you have older smoke alarms, change the batteries twice yearly.

Newer smoke alarms come equipped with batteries that may last up to 10 years without replacement – consider purchase and installation of these alarms if your current alarms are approaching the end of their service life.