Casper Family Aquatic Center construction underway for 2024 reopening

With $2.8 million slated in renovations, phase 1 of construction to the Casper Family Aquatic Center is in progress, which aims to provide an enhanced indoor swimming experience to the public.

Construction has progressed smoothly since the Aquatic Center closed to the public in July. Crews expect this initial phase to be completed in early 2024 with a reopen date tentatively scheduled for February. One Cent dollars are covering $1.8 million, and the City’s perpetual care funds and capital reserves will fund the remaining million.

Aquatics Supervisor Edwin Luers said visitors will notice significant upgrades when the Aquatics Center reopens next year. “It’s going to look and feel like a brand-new facility, especially for kids who love the slide – or for grownups who love the slide, too,” he said.

Phase 1 includes several key enhancements including repainting the slides and walls; upgrading the windows; upgrading the slide tower; raising roof supports off the floor to prevent future rusting. Phase 2, which is scheduled to begin in June 2024 and be completed in Oct. 2024, will replace the roof and update the HVAC system and electrical work.

This renovation is part of the City’s commitment to investing in social and physical infrastructure for Casper citizens. A 2022 survey highlighted that 80% of Natrona County residents consider sports, physical fitness, culture, and entertainment important, underlining the critical role facilities like the Aquatic Center are in a healthy, vibrant community.