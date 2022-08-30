Casper Economic Indicators for August

According to the August 2022 Casper Economic Indicator report, the Casper Economic Health Index (CaEHI), Natrona County saw an index value of 104.7 in June of the year, higher than June of last year by 3.3, and the June before that, which had a value of 98.5.

Get our free mobile app

The unemployment rate for Natrona County in June 2022 was 4.0%, lower than the June 2021 unemployment rate, but higher than the state-wide June 2022 unemployment rate.

In the CaEHI model, the employment rate (100% minus the unemployment rate) is indexed rather than the unemployment rate because an increase in the employment rate, similar to an increase in total employment, sales and use tax collections, and home prices, is considered to be a positive for the county’s economy.

This is the 14th month in a row that median home prices have recorded year-over-year increases.

Total non-farm payroll jobs numbered 37,900 in June 2022, higher than the total a year ago by 600 or 1.6%. This statistic measures the number of people who have wage or salary jobs in Natrona County.

Natrona County's collection of the 4% sales and use tax year-to-date through June 2022 was up 19.5% compared to the 5-year (2017-2021) average over this same time period.

Housing prices continue to rise, with the median home sales price in Natrona County in June 2022 up 13.6% relative to June 2021. This is the 14th month in a row that median home prices have recorded year-over-year increases. This statistic is available monthly from the Casper Board of REALTORS. This variable is defined as the median sales price for a single family, non- rural residential home. The data is adjusted for inflation using the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data is also seasonally adjusted.

You'll Live Your Best Life in This Stunning Evansville Riverfront Property This home gives large families and avid outdoors enthusiasts everything they need: six bedrooms and five bathrooms in 5,794 square feet of living space, a total of 18.7 acres, and 730± feet of river frontage.