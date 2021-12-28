Casper Creates Temporary Places for Christmas Tree Drop-Offs

According to the city of Casper, it has set up six drop-off locations to help in composting real Christmas trees.

All trees should be free of lights, tinsel, and ornaments, and the locations are open at all times until Jan. 21.

Get our free mobile app

Drop-offs locations include: Valley Drive and Iris Street near the Paradise Valley Swimming Pool, Wyoming Boulevard recycling depot across from the west entrance to the Fairgrounds, Mike Sedar Park Pool Area, Huber Park, 13th and Sycamore Ballfield, Viking Court by sidewalk overpass at Blackmore Road and Wyoming Boulevard, and North Casper Athletic Complex on East K Street near the recycling depot.

The compost yard located at the Solid Waste Facility will also accept trees during facility hours, which is Monday through Saturday from 7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Limited appointments for curbside pickup are available to City of Casper trash customers who cannot take their tree to a drop-off.

Appointments need to be made by Jan. 14, by calling the solid waste office at 307-235-8246.