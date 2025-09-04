Don&#8217;t Miss Casper College Home Soccer Games Now at Kelly Walsh Playing Field

Don’t Miss Casper College Home Soccer Games Now at Kelly Walsh Playing Field

For the rest of this season, all Casper College men’s and women’s home soccer games will be played at Kelly Walsh High School’s Steinfeld Soccer & Football Field.

"We’re grateful for your flexibility and continued support as our teams adjust to this new venue. The Thunderbird spirit travels wherever we play, and we can’t wait to see you cheering on our student-athletes" wrote the college in a news release.

"Your energy and encouragement make all the difference on game day. GO TBIRDS!"

HOME GAME SCHEDULE:

Laramie County CC

Friday, Sep. 5

Kelly Walsh @4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Western Nebraska CC

Saturday, Sep. 6

Kelly Walsh @1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Western Wyoming CC

Saturday, Sep. 13

Kelly Walsh @ 11 a.m.

Lamar CC

Friday, Oct. 3

Kelly Walsh @4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern JC

Saturday, Oct. 4

Kelly Walsh @1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

 

