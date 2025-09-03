Casper College news release by Lisa Icenogle:

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, OLLI at Casper College and the college’s Community Education program are accepting class proposals for spring 2026 through Sunday, Sept. 14.

Potential instructors from all backgrounds are encouraged to submit ideas covering topics ranging from art and cooking to local history, world affairs, animal science, technology, movies, and health and fitness.

Instructors come from diverse backgrounds and teach a wide range of subjects. “The community education and lifelong learning staff are eager to see class ideas from those who would like to share their talents, hobbies, and skills with the community,” said Zhanna Gallegos, community education coordinator.

Both programs offer noncredit classes that vary in length from one hour to six weeks, with no grades, quizzes or homework required. Community education serves adults 18 and older seeking personal enrichment, while OLLI classes must include educational or historical components and are designed for learners 50 and older.

“The mission of Casper College’s Community Education and Lifelong Learning departments is to promote learning for the love of it,” said Falon Cole, OLLI coordinator.

The spring 2026 semester runs Jan. 26 through May 31. Instructors must be at least 18 years old, and no formal teaching credentials are required. Staff members provide free assistance to new instructors, from brainstorming ideas to developing curriculum and structuring classes.

Late submissions will not be considered.

For more information go here, call 307-268-3401 or submit your proposals online.

