Want To Know Some Interesting Facts About Casper, Wyoming?

There are many questions people have about Casper, Wyoming that they've always wondered. Do you know what to answer when people ask you what Casper is known for or what the top industries in the city are? Find out answers to some of those questions in just 2 minutes and 12 seconds

Since the invention of Google, there are very few answers to questions that you can't learn. When someone asks you a question and you don't know the real answer, how many times have you responded with "I don't know the answer, why don't you just ask Google?"

The WHYS YouTube page is a fountain of knowledge with multiple channels that give you answers to nearly any question, in multiple categories.

The description gives you a pretty good idea of what you'll get from them.

Knowledge is the way to get to know and manage technology, science, and our environment. We would like to help you with that. We provide accurate answers to the most important questions.

When searching WHYS Science page I found an interesting Casper facts video. In the video the information was a breakdown of the cities leading industries.

Largest Casper Industries:

Healthcare & Social Assistance (4,400 people)

Retail Trade (3,777 people)

Accommodation & Food Services (3,250)

Highest Paying Casper Industries:

Mining, Quarry, Gas & Oil Extraction (average pay $73,466)

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting and Mining (average pay $64, 773)

The most shocking fact I found was the number of Casper culinary choices. For a city of just under 60,000 people, the number is incredible.

Number of Culinary Choices in Casper: 193.

Restaurants

Breweries

Distillery

Bakeries

Coffee Shops

Chocolate Shop

The internet makes it much easier to find out fun facts about things. Become a wealth of knowledge and check out WHYS YouTube, you may get lost there for a while.

