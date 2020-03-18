Casper City Hall Will Close To Public On Thursday

Casper City Hall will close to the public effective Thursday, a spokeswoman said.

Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Rebakah Ladd made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during a news briefing.

The move is in response to the spreading coronavirus. City operations will continue and the public is asked to conduct business with the city online or over the phone.

The City of Casper general number is 307-235-8400.

This story will be updated.