I love living in Casper, and one of my favorite things about the city is how close it is to the mountains and lakes. We've got a gorgeous river running through downtown and beautiful paths and trails to take it all in.

Built in the 1930's and 40's, the Bridle Trail is a special piece of Casper history. It starts in Rotary Park, offering spectacular views of the Garden Creek Falls, the city, and surrounding countryside.

The overall loop is almost 5 miles long and rises over 1200 feet, with a 'tunnel' about midway known as "split rock".

With about four weeks left before the kids go back to school, we've been trying to get in a good hike almost every other day and this one is perfect. It takes us about two hours, but there are plenty of shorter options for people who need a shorter adventure.

What I especially love about the Bridal Trail is all of the surprises along the way. It's one of my favorite places to take newcomers and out-of-town guests looking for a nature bath.

Check out the photos from today's hike, sorry about the ads (not my idea!)

Casper Mountain Bridle Trail July 22, 2025 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

🌼 Gorgeous Summer Flowers in Downtown Casper August 22, 2025 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media