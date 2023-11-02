Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Still Accepting Floats into the Christmas Parade

The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce is still accepting floats for the much anticipated Christmas parade. This year's theme is "Christmas in Toyland." For a link to register, click here.

This year's parade takes place on Nov. 25 in Downtown Casper at 6:30 PM. The registration deadline for floats is Nov. 16.

Floats are required to follow the toyland theme and NO Santa Claus suits are allowed (Santa will be the last entry in the parade to greet the children).

Floats will be judged on interpretation of the theme and originality. Last year's Grand Prize went to Kenny Electric, which featured Fred Flinstone, a T-Rex, and lots of twinkling lights. The Ecto Interceptor Project won Best Decorated Automobile and the Kelly Walsh Marine Group and JROTC with Natrona County JROTC won best walking group.

