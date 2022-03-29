Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Appoints Three New Board Members; Three Returning Members

The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that they have appointed three new members to the Board of Directors, as well as three returning members, effective April 1, 2022.

The three people joining the Board are Michael Morrisey, Sonya Gruner, and Tom McCarthy.

Morrisey, according to the announcement on the Chamber of Commerce website, is not from Casper, but he "loves it all the same."

"He has worked for Rocky Mountain Power for 6 years," the announcement stated. "Mike previously sat on the Board of Directors of Advance Casper, is an active Rotarian, and graduates Leadership Wyoming in May 2022. With a background in economic development, physics, nuclear, and chemical engineering, Michael brings a unique insight to the CACC board of directors."

Gruner is the co-owner of Gruner Brothers Brewing. She and her husband Ben, along with their four children, live in Natrona County.

"Sonya is active in her children’s Parent Teacher Organizations, the Casper Boat Club, and NicFest 2022," the announcement said. "She’s also a member of the Wyoming Brewers Guild. With a background in Marketing and business, Sonya brings a small business aspect to the CACC Board of Directors."

McCarthy is a Casper native. He and his wife Sara, along with their 6 kids, live in Mills, Wyoming.

"He’s been with Townsquare Media for eleven years and prior to that, he held positions at Adbay, KTWO-TV, and KCWY-TV," the announcement stated. "Tom previously sat on the Board of Directors of True Care Women’s Resource Center, BSA Riverbend District, and the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters. He is an active Rotarian and a member of the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters. With extensive background in marketing, Tom will be an asset to the board as it seeks out opportunities to grow and engage its membership."

The announcement also stated that McCarthy is a 'bargain master.'

Members who are returning to the Board of Directors are Katie Schultz of AMBI Mail & Marketing, Phillip Rael of State Farm Insurance, and Cynthia Olson of Skogen, Cometto, & Associates.

"Katie is the co-owner and Vice President of AMBI Mail & Marketing, a mail house, print shop, and shipping and fulfillment center," the Chamber website stated. "Since joining the Chamber in 2005, AMBI has participated in numerous tradeshows and luncheons. Currently, Katie is a member of BNI (Business Network International), the SHRM (Society of Human Resource Management), and a graduate of the 2017–2018 Leadership Casper Program. Katie takes pride in her work and goes above and beyond what is asked or expected. She is married and has three young children."

Rael was born and raised in Cowley, Wyoming, a smaller community in the Big Horn Basin.

According to the Chamber website, "After high school Phillip served on an LDS mission in Southern California where he gave two years of his life to serve those with physical and spiritual needs. He then attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah where he gained a Bachelor’s degree in Geology. While attending college, he became a business owner at the age of 25 and has continued to own a business to this day. Two and a half years ago he moved his family back to Wyoming and became an insurance agent for State Farm. Since returning to Casper he has become involved in the Casper community. Phillip is a current board member of the Casper Boxing Club, 4-H Foundation Board, and Old Yellowstone District, and is looking forward to serving those who are members of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce."

Olson is a native of Casper, Wyoming. She has worked for Skogen, Commetto, & Associates for 16 years.

"Cynthia is active on the Board of Directors of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, Reveille Rotary Club, First United Methodist Church and is an active Rotarian, and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, Wyoming Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the Central Wyoming Chapter of Wyoming Society of CPA’s," the website revealed. "With a background in finances and approximately 8 years of experience as the Treasurer for the board, she provides insight on the financial aspects of Chamber activities to the CACC board of directors."

Each of these members will serve Casper and its surrounding areas in a variety of ways.

“All of our new board members embody the spirit of community and bring talent, expertise, and energy to our organization. We are fortunate to have them lead us as we strengthen and diversify the business community in Natrona County," said Jason DeWitt, President/CEO of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce. “Katie, Phillip, and Cynthia have brought valuable guidance and expertise to the Chamber board, and we are grateful they chose to return. Over the past three years and beyond, they have been instrumental as we build a vibrant and prosperous business environment.”

The full list of the 2022-2023 Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is as follows:

Sabrina Kemper – Chairman

City of Mills Robert Ratliff

Sinclair Casper Refining Company Gena Jensen – Chairman Elect

National Historic Trails Center Foundation Ryan Stepp

Donells Candies Michael Howe – Past Chair

Black Hills Energy Sonya Gruner

Gruner Brothers Brewing Cynthia Olson - Treasurer

Skogen, Cometto, & Associates Tom McCarthy

Townsquare Media Phillip Rael

State Farm Insurance Brook Kaufman

Visit Casper Amanda Disney

Timberline Hospitalities Chris Lorenzen

Casper College Bryant Hall

Hilltop Bank Glenn Januska

Casper/Natrona County International Airport Katie Schultz

AMBI Mail & Marketing Justin Farley

Advance Casper Keri Smith

Breck Media Group Megan Bratton

Natrona County Library Michael Morrissey

Rocky Mountain Power Steve Cathey

City Council Member

"The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce is a membership based, not for profit, organization," their website stated. "Our mission is to actively create business opportunities by connecting, informing, leveraging, and collaborating with our members."

