Legendary Writer/Director/Producer Carl Reiner Dead at 98

The entertainment world has lost a true giant, as the legendary Carl Reiner has died at the age of 98. According to TMZ, the Hollywood legend died of natural causes at his home Monday night (June 29).

Rob Reiner, fellow actor-director and Reiner's son, confirmed the news, stating, "Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light."

Reiner had a storied history in the world of television, dating back to the golden era when he co-wrote and acted on Caesar's Hour and Your Show of Shows, both starring comic legend Sid Caesar.

Reiner's first breakthrough creating television was with The Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1960s, where he also wrote, produced and acted on the series as well. He would also write and create the '70s follow-up The New Dick Van Dyke Show.

The Dick Van Dyke Show

His comedic chops were priceless and he found a perfect partner in another comic legend, Mel Brooks. Together they created one of the all-time famous comedy sketches, the "2000 Year Old Man," expanding their routine over a series of albums and an animated television special.

Carl Reiner + Mel Brooks, "The 2000 Year Old Man"

On the movie front, Reiner took his shot at directing, starting with the 1967 adaptation of Enter Laughing. His directing career would also include the George Burns-starring Oh, God in 1977 and the Steve Martin vehicle The Jerk in 1979. The pairing with Martin would include Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid, The Man With Two Brains and All of Me, which carried them into the '80s.

Carl Reiner and Steve Martin Discuss The Jerk

Even in his elder years, he remained a familiar face in the entertainment industry, appearing in the Ocean's 11, Twelve and Thirteen film series in the 2000s. Last year, he voice the character of Carl Reineroceros in Toy Story 4.

Carl Reiner in Ocean's 11

In 2000, Reiner was granted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center Honors. During his lifetime, Reiner received 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, one Grammy and he was elected to the Television Hall of Fame in 1999.