Kansas City Mayor Called Racist Slur After Requiring Masks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City’s Black mayor says he was called a racist slur and told he should “swing from a tree” after he announced mandatory face masks in the Missouri city.

Mayor Quinton Lucas on Monday shared a screenshot of the texts on Twitter.

The exchange comes after Lucas said masks are mandatory in Kansas City when 6 feet of separation isn’t feasible.

It’s unclear if police are investigating the texts to the mayor as a threat.

An Associated Press request for comment to a Kansas City police spokesman wasn’t immediately returned Monday.