States Reverse Openings, Require Masks Amid Virus Resurgence
Arizona’s Republican governor has shut down bars, movie theaters, gyms and water parks amid a dramatic resurgence of coronavirus cases.
Leaders in several other states also took action Monday, ordering residents to wear masks in public.
Among those implementing the face-covering order is the city of Jacksonville, Florida, where the mask-averse President Donald Trump plans to accept the Republican nomination in August.
Less than a week after Mayor Lenny Curry said there would be no mask requirement, city officials announced that coverings must be worn in “situations where individuals cannot socially distance.”
