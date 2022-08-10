Cards Against Humanity Creators Donating Wyoming Profits to Abortion Fund

The creators of Cards Against Humanity are not known for their subtlety. Nor are they known for censoring themselves.

Which is why it shouldn't be surprising when they make political statements in their typical irreverent style.

That's exactly what happened on Tuesday, as the creators of Cards Against Humanity wrote a letter to their customers, announcing new packs of cards while also slamming the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In their announcement, they stated that they are donating the profits from orders to states who are, in their words, "forced-birth Republican hellholes" to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

And one of those states is Wyoming.

"Dear customers living in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming," their letter began...

"Today, we are releasing some new packs. But while the packs were being printed, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and your state immediately turned itself into a dystopian forced-birth hellscape.

"So we’re donating 100% of profits from orders to your nightmare-state to the National Network of Abortion Funds, plus $100,000 right now, to help the people most fucked over by the Republicans in your state government. We don’t need your money."

It should be noted that the title of the article on the Cards Against Humanity website was 'Your State Sucks.'

On June 24, 2022, Roe v. Wade was overturned, which ended the constitutional right to abortion in states that banned them.

Wyoming is one of those states, thanks to a trigger ban that Governor Gordon signed in July of 2022.

"I believe that the decision to regulate abortion is properly left to the states," Gordon said in a press release. "As a pro-life Governor, my focus will continue to be on ensuring we are doing all we can to support Wyoming mothers, children, and families."

Now, Wyoming mothers, children, and families can purchase new packs of Cards Against Humanity, and every dollar spent will go directly towards abortion funding.