Candidates Agree That Biden Wants to Listen to Fauci

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is deploying a new attack line against Joe Biden, saying his Democratic presidential opponent “wants to listen to Dr. Fauci.” Biden says that's correct.

Trump made the comment Monday at a campaign rally in Prescott, Arizona, after criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci during a conference call with campaign staff. Trump told the staff that Fauci is an “idiot” and a “disaster.”

Fauci is the nation's top infectious-disease expert and a member of Trump's White House coronavirus task force. The doctor is both respected and popular, and Trump’s rejection of scientific advice on the pandemic has already drawn bipartisan condemnation.

Biden’s campaign says Trump is using staunch opposition to science as his “closing argument” as Election Day looms. Responding on Twitter to Trump's accusation that Biden wants to listen to Fauci, Biden wrote, “...yes.”

Fauci said on a “60 Minutes” episode that aired Sunday that he and his family have been receiving death threats from people angry over coronavirus restrictions.