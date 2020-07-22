A Campbell County woman died earlier this week from COVID-19, according to a news release from he Wyoming Department of Health.

The older female was identified previously as one of the state's lab-confirmed cases, and her passing marked the 25th death from the coronavirus disease.

She did not have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had not been hospitalized.

As of Tuesday, there have been 1,830 lab-confirmed cases and 408 probable cases reported.

Disease symptoms may appear two to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who aren’t experiencing symptoms.

The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the following practices to slow and limit the transmission of the virus:

Staying home from work and away from others when ill unless medical care is needed.

Maintaining physical distancing of six feet whenever practical.

Wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing is not reasonable.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the health department's website.

