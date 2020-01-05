California Eyes Climate Bond to Prepare for Disasters

California's legislative leaders are considering borrowing money to prepare the state for the next climate-fueled catastrophe.

Lawmakers in the Democratic-dominated state Legislature return to work this week.

Their to-do list includes a $4.2 billion proposal to borrow money before they need it to prepare for wildfires and other natural disasters.

Some Republicans are skeptical, saying California should use existing money to address the problem.

California lawmakers also face uncertainty over the largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, which is in bankruptcy proceedings.