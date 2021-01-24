CASPER (AP) — The U.S. government has approved routes for a potential system of pipelines that would move carbon dioxide across Wyoming.

The greenhouse gas could be captured from coal-fired power plants, keeping it out of the atmosphere where it causes global warming.

The captured gas would instead be pumped underground to boost production from oil fields.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management designated 1,100 miles of federal land for pipeline development through the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt signed the plans on Jan. 15, days before leaving office with the rest of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Top 20 Restaurants Residents Want Back In Casper

NEXT UP: Top Restaurants Residents Want Back In Casper

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt signed the plans on Jan. 15