Bureau of Land Management Approves Routes for Wyoming CO2 Pipelines

Larry Lee_Construction. Photography_Avalon_Getty Images

CASPER (AP) — The U.S. government has approved routes for a potential system of pipelines that would move carbon dioxide across Wyoming.

The greenhouse gas could be captured from coal-fired power plants, keeping it out of the atmosphere where it causes global warming.

The captured gas would instead be pumped underground to boost production from oil fields.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management designated 1,100 miles of federal land for pipeline development through the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt signed the plans on Jan. 15, days before leaving office with the rest of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Top 20 Restaurants Residents Want Back In Casper

NEXT UP: Top Restaurants Residents Want Back In Casper

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt signed the plans on Jan. 15

Filed Under: Casper, CO2, coal, Environment, global warming, Greenhouse Gases, oil fields, pipeline, US Bureau of Land Management
Categories: Associated Press, Casper News, Economy, Energy, National News, News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top