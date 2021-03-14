Both Casper Walmart’s Have Announced They Are Closed Due to Winter Weather Conditions

Both Casper Walmart locations (East 2nd Street and CY Avenue) have announced on social media that they will be closed Sunday, March 14 due to winter weather conditions.

Walmart East put out a statement, saying "Walmart is closed today in order to keep our customers and associates safe. We apologize for the inconvenience."

The west side offered a bit more of an explanation, saying that, "In light of the recent and current storm Casper is experiencing, the West side Walmart is currently closed for safety concerns of our public and employees. We urge everyone to please stay safe and indoors as much as possible. We will open again at 7 AM March 15th 2021. Thank you for your understanding and again, please stay safe."

So, if you're trying to brave the elements to grocery shop, make sure you don't go to either Walmart location.