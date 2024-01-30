Body of Missing Natrona County Man Found in Converse County

The Converse County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release that they found the body of 38-year-old Casey Kler yesterday.

Kler was earlier reported as a missing person having last been seen at an oilfield site on Ross Road. Kler had last been spoken to on the evening of January 27th, 2024.

The Converse County Sheriff's Office began a search for Kler.

At about 08:30 a.m., on January 29th, the Converse County Sheriff's Office received a call of a suspicious vehicle, on private property north of Rolling Hills, on 55 Ranch Road.

When they arrived, Deputies discovered the vehicle belonged to Kler. It was unoccupied and a search for KLER began.

At about 11:30 a.m. that same day Converse County Sheriff's Office Deputies located KLER, deceased, within a ½ mile of his vehicle.

The case is under investigation, but there is no threat to the community.

